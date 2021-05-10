Advertisement

Hali signs one-day contract to retire as a Chief

Kansas City Chiefs Tamba Hali runs through players as he is introduced during a NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs Tamba Hali runs through players as he is introduced during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 30-13. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a one-day deal with Tamba Hali so that he will officially retire as a member of the organization.

The Chiefs announced the “deal” on the club’s Twitter page Monday morning.

Hali played for the Chiefs from 2006 to 2017 and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl five times, and played in six Pro Bowls.

The Chiefs released Hali in 2018 after an injury-plagued 2017 season.

Hali never signed with another team.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football...
Chiefs tickets go on sale “under a full capacity” Thursday
Volunteers pitched in to help people fill their trunks with produce and other fresh food on...
Harvesters to hold monthly food distribution Tuesday
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
Kansas hit hard by identity theft during COVID-19 pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-10-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-10-21