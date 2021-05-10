Hali signs one-day contract to retire as a Chief

Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a one-day deal with Tamba Hali so that he will officially retire as a member of the organization.

The Chiefs announced the “deal” on the club’s Twitter page Monday morning.

We have signed Tamba Hali to a one-day contract. The six-time Pro Bowler will officially retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UDTIvjl7pb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2021

Hali played for the Chiefs from 2006 to 2017 and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl five times, and played in six Pro Bowls.

The Chiefs released Hali in 2018 after an injury-plagued 2017 season.

Hali never signed with another team.

