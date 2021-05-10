Governor, farmers celebrate Kansas Beef Month

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Under the watchful eyes of a horse and young calf, Gov. Laura Kelly joined agricultural group leaders Monday in recognizing May as Kansas Beef Month.

Kelly visited the Perry family ranch near Oskaloosa to sign a proclamation.

Kansas cattle generates more than $8 billion annually for the state, with related industries bringing in billions more.

Rancher Phil Perry, who hosted the event with his wife Rhonda and their family, says he’s proud to be involved in feeding the nation.

“We include our family in the operation as much as we can. It’s not always been the most luxurious life but it’s the life that we love,” Perry said. “It’s got its drawbacks but it’s got many, many rewards.”

The Perry family has had their Jefferson County property for four generations.

