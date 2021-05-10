Advertisement

Governor, farmers celebrate Kansas Beef Month

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Under the watchful eyes of a horse and young calf, Gov. Laura Kelly joined agricultural group leaders Monday in recognizing May as Kansas Beef Month.

Kelly visited the Perry family ranch near Oskaloosa to sign a proclamation.

Kansas cattle generates more than $8 billion annually for the state, with related industries bringing in billions more.

Rancher Phil Perry, who hosted the event with his wife Rhonda and their family, says he’s proud to be involved in feeding the nation.

“We include our family in the operation as much as we can. It’s not always been the most luxurious life but it’s the life that we love,” Perry said. “It’s got its drawbacks but it’s got many, many rewards.”

The Perry family has had their Jefferson County property for four generations.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

13 News at Six
The Topeka Republican defeated longtime Senate leader Anthony Hensley.
At 4: Senator Rick Kloos talks over his first year serving in the Legislature
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts...
Dr. Fauci says mask wearing could be seasonal
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Gov. Kelly, Republican leadership both call 2021 session a success