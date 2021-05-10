Larry’s Shortstop tops 10 cheapest places to buy gas Monday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices had a nearly 30-cent price range Monday morning in the Topeka area.

A gallon of unleaded fuel was running between $2.55 to $2.83 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, here are the Top 10 cheapest places to fuel up as of Monday morning in the Topeka area.

1. Larry’s Shortstop at 3834 S.W. Topeka Blvd. came in with the cheapest gas in town, holding steady at $2.55 a gallon.

2. Sam’s Club, 1401 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.61.

3. 24/7 Travel Store, 32981 n Windy Hill Road in Maple Hill, $2.65.

4. Murphy’s Express, 1531 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.66.

5. Amoco, 1301 S.W. Gage Blvd., $2.66.

6. Phillips 66, 100 S. Missouri Ave. in Alma, $2.67.

7. Phillips 66, 1001 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.68.

8. BP, 1000 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.68.

9. Dillon’s, 2101 S.W. Fairlawn, $2.69.

10. Casey’s, 6741 S.W. 21st, $2.69.

