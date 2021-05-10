Advertisement

Larry’s Shortstop tops 10 cheapest places to buy gas Monday morning in Topeka area

Generic Gas Prices Image
Generic Gas Prices Image(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices had a nearly 30-cent price range Monday morning in the Topeka area.

A gallon of unleaded fuel was running between $2.55 to $2.83 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, here are the Top 10 cheapest places to fuel up as of Monday morning in the Topeka area.

1. Larry’s Shortstop at 3834 S.W. Topeka Blvd. came in with the cheapest gas in town, holding steady at $2.55 a gallon.

2. Sam’s Club, 1401 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.61.

3. 24/7 Travel Store, 32981 n Windy Hill Road in Maple Hill, $2.65.

4. Murphy’s Express, 1531 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.66.

5. Amoco, 1301 S.W. Gage Blvd., $2.66.

6. Phillips 66, 100 S. Missouri Ave. in Alma, $2.67.

7. Phillips 66, 1001 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.68.

8. BP, 1000 S.W. Wanamaker, $2.68.

9. Dillon’s, 2101 S.W. Fairlawn, $2.69.

10. Casey’s, 6741 S.W. 21st, $2.69.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
Kansas hit hard by identity theft during COVID-19 pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-10-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-10-21
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
The Vegas group, Pin-Ups on Tour, performs in support of military heroes.
Vegas show group makes stop in Topeka on tour supporting military heroes