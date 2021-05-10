Advertisement

Garden City Community College moves to ‘mask appreciated’ approach

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Community College (GCCC) announced on Monday that it will transition to a “mask appreciated” approach starting on May 17.

“GCCC appreciates mask-wearing and supports those who wish to wear masks for the comfort and safety of themselves and others. However, requiring masks on campus will no longer be a part of practice for the summer session,” the college said in a release.

Students, staff and visitors are asked to still bring a mask and follow signage posted in locations, such as certain classrooms and/or offices, where masks may be required “based on the needs of employees with health-related concerns.”

GCCC said its COVID committee will continue to track and follow the weekly gating criteria of the Finney County Health Department and KDHE. The college said it reserves the right to return to “masks required” should the criteria deem it necessary. The committee will also re-evaluate the mask policy for the Fall 2021 semester in the late summer.

GCCC said it encourages all employees and students to get vaccinated if they so wish.

