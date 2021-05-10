Dr. Fauci says mask wearing could be seasonal

(KWCH) - As more people get vaccinated and temperatures rise, fewer people are wearing masks. But White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says when flu season rolls around, masks will be a good way to help prevent the spread of disease.

The flu season normally occurs in the fall and winter, peaking December through February, in the United States. On Sunday, Dr. Fauci told Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press that the flu season was nearly “non-existent” this year “because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19,” including mask wearing.

“So it is conceivable that as we go on a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory borne viruses is like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory borne diseases,” said Fauci.

Fauci said he expects federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon as COVID-19 cases drop and hospitalizations decrease.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.