Chiefs tickets go on sale “under a full capacity” Thursday

Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - Tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 13, at 12 p.m.

Presale for previous season ticket holders will be available Thursday at 11 a.m.

The organization says tickets can be purchased online at www.chiefs.com.

Officials say ticket sales will be “sold under a full capacity and ticket delivery will be mobile only.”

The on-sale date comes just after the 2021 regular season schedule is set to be announced on Wednesday night.

Parking passes will be $45 each.

