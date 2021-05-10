Advertisement

Chiefs tickets go on sale “under a full capacity” Thursday

2021 season could kickoff with Arrowhead Stadium at full capacity
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football...
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A football-starved nation is getting its games back with the start of the NFL season, but many worry that attending games or get-togethers will lead to a new surge in coronavirus infections. NFL football will kick off Thursday, Sept. 10, in Kansas City at a stadium that's allowing 17,000 fans inside.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - Tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 13, at 12 p.m.

Presale for previous season ticket holders will be available Thursday at 11 a.m.

The organization says tickets can be purchased online at www.chiefs.com.

Officials say ticket sales will be “sold under a full capacity and ticket delivery will be mobile only.”

The on-sale date comes just after the 2021 regular season schedule is set to be announced on Wednesday night.

Parking passes will be $45 each.

To read the full release, click here.

