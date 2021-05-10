Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces return to football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After opting out of the 2020-21 NFL season to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will soon return to the football field.

The Super Bowl LIV champion announced the news Sunday on Instagram.

“A year ago, I was trading my football helmet and pads for a hospital gown and a pair of gloves,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote. “This experience changed me in a way that I never thought would be possible. I met extraordinary people that made so many sacrifices and took care of our vulnerable ones with so much passion and dedication. Those nurses, orderlies and doctors made me realize the different between treating and caring for patients.”

“It’s now time for me to transition back into football,” he continued. “But there is no doubt that those 10 months working part-time in a long term care facility will help me become a better physician. Thank you for all your sacrifices and hard work.”

Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the season last July.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” he wrote on Twitter last summer. “That is why I have decided to take the Opt Out Option negotiated by the League and the NFLPA and officially opt out of the 2020 NFL season.”

Sports Illustrated named him one of five winners of last year’s “Sportsperson of the Year” award.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.