Advertisement

Changes coming to Shawnee Co. Commissioners COVID-19 Incident Command

Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse
Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials said Monday falling case numbers for COVID-19 in the county are the catalyst for change to Shawnee Co.’s COVID-19 Incident Command.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution to make changes.

“As we see that the pandemic numbers are continuing to decline, we’re reevaluating our reserves and our services and really refocusing that emergency management will go back to focus on emergency management items,” Commissioner Kevin Cook told 13 NEWS.

“What we’re really seeing is that pandemic response scaling down.”

Incident Commander Dusty Nichols said the team is shifting its responsibilities to a pre-pandemic level.

“To be more efficient in our resources and responsibilities we are starting to do a basically a response and recovery for the COVID which includes after action reporting, getting ready for potential audits and all those kinds of things,” he said.

“Between now and August we’ll be doing a lot of reports after action reviews, improvement planning, those kinds of things on how our response went and how we can improve.”

Nichols said since the pandemic is not over, it is important to continue following safety procedures.

“We just need to keep our community going in being safe to get the vaccines,” he said.

“If you have events, plan them accordingly and always as we’ve always said do a personal risk assessment, if you don’t feel safe and don’t go for whatever reason.”

However, Cook said protocol is in place in case there is another wave of COVID-19 cases.

“Shawnee County’s always gonna be here to respond to an emergency and present themselves,” he said.

“Obviously, we would reevaluate our services as if the numbers change our impacts going gonna change and so our response is gonna change.”

Commissioners also approved for the Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Redbud Pavillion on June 4 from 4-7 pm where the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

Perry-Lecompton DC tabbed to lead Seaman football
Perry-Lecompton DC tabbed to lead Seaman football
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Jackson Co. crews responding to reported house explosion north of Holton
Pfizer FDA approved for teens, counties still waiting on CDC, KDHE
Colorado taken off KDHE travel list, specific counties added
Dr. Marci Neilsen speaks with 13 NEWS on Monday, May 10, 2021 about how achieving herd immunity...
Kansas health official says reaching herd immunity still matters even as COVID-19 vaccine demand slows