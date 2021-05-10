7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is nearly topping a list of the nation’s one-hundred problem puppy mills highlighted in a new report.

The ‘2021 Horrible Hundred’ report is compiled annually by combining federal and state inspection records for citations and instances of animal suffering, along with consumer complaints and undercover footage.

Kansas is home to seven of the problem puppy mills.

Bloom’s Kennels in Clay Center, Double D Blacktop Kennel in Centralia, Creek Side Kennel in Oberlin, Whispering Oaks Kennel in Coffeyville, Eclipses Kennel in Elgin, Plum Krazy Kennel in Elk City, and Tree of Life Kennels, formerly known as Doggy Tyme Kennel, in Conway Springs all appeared in the report.

It states these Kansas puppy mills were cited for keeping dogs in dirty, poor housing, and having dogs without access to adequate shelter from cold and wet conditions.

The report said Creek Side Kennel in Oberlin, which provides puppies to Petland and other pet stores, was found with more than 400 dogs. They also said the puppy mill was cited by state inspectors for housing violations, including a trough of dog feces spilling onto the open ground.

In other instances, breeders who sold to Petland were also documented for having rows of small wire cages, some so short that the dog’s heads were touching the tops of their wire pens.

You can find the full report, including the violations committed by the seven puppy mills in Kansas here, just scroll down to page 23.

