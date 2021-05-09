Washburn golf advances to the NCAA Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The No. 18 ranked Washburn golf team climbed up to fourth place in the final day of the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional at Shoal Creek Golf Club. With the top four teams advancing to the NCAA Championship, the Ichabods are heading to their first NCAA Championship since the 2011-2012 season.

As a team, Washburn concluded the tournament shooting 16-over par to take the final advancing team spot. They moved up four places over the past two days, from being tied for eighth after the first day to taking fourth place on the final day. The Ichabods closed out the regional tournament just two strokes behind the third-place Arkansas Tech and four strokes behind second-place Indianapolis. The Ichabods shot 13-over par, but improved to 4-over par in the second round and 1-under par in today’s third round to claw their way back.

Andrew Beckler finished the tournament tied for third as he went 3-under par, after an outstanding third round of 67 today. Griffin Mott also had a low tournament third round of 67 today, finishing with a tie for sixth and shooting even with par. Ian Trebilcock had a great read today as well as he went 4-under par to improve his total score to 217, 4-over par, and a tie for 17th. Dawson Wills finished the tournament tied for 59th as he went 17-over par. Jackson Wexler rounds out the Ichabods as he had a total score of 244 and took 83rd place.

The Ichabods will head to the NCAA Championship on May 17-21 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. This is Washburn’s time making it to the Championship since the 2011-12 season when the Ichabods finished second out of 20 teams in the regional and 15th out of 20 teams in the championship. This also marks Washburn third time in the past 15 seasons that they advanced to the championship.

Washburn scores after final day of NCAA Central/Midwest Regional

4. TEAM: +16, 868 (297-288-283) T3.

Andrew Beckler: -3, 210 (73-70-67) T6.

Griffin Mott: E, 213 (74-72-67) T17.

Ian Trebilcock: +4, 217 (74-74-69) T59.

Dawson Wills: +17, 230 (76-72-82) 83.

Jackson Wexler: +31, 244 (88-76-80)

The Ichabods are going to the NCAA Championship! 🙌🏼 #GoBods pic.twitter.com/Y0Ww6TkBDv — Washburn Golf (@IchabodGolf) May 9, 2021

