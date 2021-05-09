Advertisement

TPD looking for suspect in attempted aggravated robbery of Domino’s

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is looking for a suspect who tried to rob a Domino’s Pizza early Sunday morning.

In a news release, TPD said officers responded to a call of an attempted aggravated robbery at the Domino’s located at 2835 SE California Avenue around 1:15 am.

Law enforcement said a victim said a man went into the store and demanded money.

He was reportedly armed with a black rifle or shotgun and left the store on foot before taking anything.

The suspect’s race is unknown but was described to be wearing a face mask, blue hoodie and dark-colored jeans.

Officers have not found any suspects but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Saturday Morning 8-Day
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Still Expected this Evening
It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan

Latest News

An icon of Topeka history celebrates 100th birthday
Topeka icon celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by celebration
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
Washburn's golf team is advancing to the NCAA Championships.
Washburn golf advances to the NCAA Championship
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river