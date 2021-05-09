TPD looking for suspect in attempted aggravated robbery of Domino’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is looking for a suspect who tried to rob a Domino’s Pizza early Sunday morning.

In a news release, TPD said officers responded to a call of an attempted aggravated robbery at the Domino’s located at 2835 SE California Avenue around 1:15 am.

Law enforcement said a victim said a man went into the store and demanded money.

He was reportedly armed with a black rifle or shotgun and left the store on foot before taking anything.

The suspect’s race is unknown but was described to be wearing a face mask, blue hoodie and dark-colored jeans.

Officers have not found any suspects but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

