Topeka icon celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Friday, Leola Brown Montgomery’s family held a celebration just for her family and neighbors, but on Saturday she was surprised with a drive-by party that allowed everyone to share their birthday wishes.

Leola Brown Montgomery is the widow of Rev. Oliver Brown - who was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case.

“Yesterday we had a celebration with only family and neighbors come by to sing to her and it was amazing to have all of the generations together because one hundred, living a century is not the norm,” said Leola’s daughter Cheryl Brown.

The family recognized that Leola has changed countless lives throughout the community, so they decided to put together a surprise drive-by celebration.

“They come and told me that they had plans and I said what, but its really nice, it shows they love me and I love all of them,” said Leola Brown Montgomery.

Her family was right there with her-- something Leola says makes 100 years worth living.

“I love my family, I love to have them around and its getting bigger all the time but I’m very happy about that, I’m very happy when I come over and we all have dinner and watch something on TV and do a lot of talking and a lot of laughing.”

Her daughter Cheryl says that Leloa sets an example for how life should be lived..

“You know she keeps busy everyday, either cooking or cleaning or you know sorting through closets or calling church members so it sets an example because it says to me that longevity is tied to having a purpose and she creates a purpose everyday.”

