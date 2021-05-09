Topeka fire crews investigating Saturday night fire on Boswell Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire officials are investigating the cause of a Saturday night structure fire.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said in a news release that the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to a structure fire at a home on the 1000 block of SW Boswell Ave just before 10:30 Saturday night.

According to Harrison, fire crews found a small fire on the back deck in the rear of the residence.

Harrison said fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevented it from reaching the inside of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

A TFD investigation unit found that the cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

There is about $1,500.00 worth of damage all of which is associated with damage to the deck and vinyl siding on the structure.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

