Survivor of a three-wreck fatality near Emporia speaks out

emporia crash survivor
emporia crash survivor(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three teenagers were killed when their car went off a Lyon County road and into the Cottonwood River last night, one passenger survived.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they found 15-year old Ashley Edwards walking down the road.

Edwards told 13 News that she was hanging out with three of her friends driving around like any other ordinary Saturday night but that quickly turned into a tragedy.

Edwards said she and her friends were on their way back into town when they lost control of their vehicle.

Just before 6:30 last night, someone called police when they saw Ashley walking, hurt, in the 800 block of road 147- which is about five miles southeast of Emporia.

That led them to the car which was past a line of trees and submerged in the Cottonwood River.

Ashley’s friends, 17-year-old Chase Luby , 13-year-old Paxton Luby and 17-year-old Sshelby Phoenix.” were killed.

Edwards was transported to a local hospital due to her injuries.

She was released on Sunday, and visited the crash scene with her mother and aunt.

She says she knew her friends weren’t going to make it.

“I just wanted to get them out of the river because I knew they weren’t going to make it out alive,” said Edwards.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office says the cause of the crash is under investigation

