May 8 Storm Damage Reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many folks in Northeast Kansas experienced strong thunderstorm winds and hail about the size of quarters from last night’s storms along with heavy rainfall.

A tornado warning was issued just to the south of Wamego, KS last night for radar indicated rotation, however, it looks like the lowering that was seen never produced a tornado on the ground. A second radar indicated tornado warning was issued for folks in Saline county just southwest of Salina, KS near Brookville, KS with reports of a spotted funnel cloud at one point.

Winds of 66 mph were measured at a station in Manhattan, KS with reported roof damage to a shed. Winds were also estimated to be near 70 mph in Junction City, KS and in Wamego. Another report filed by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said that some construction equipment had been blown over about 5 miles North of McFarland, KS.

Hail was also a concern for folks in Dickinson county with reports coming in of quarter sized to slightly larger than quarter sized hail in Abilene, KS. Areas west in Saline county near Salina reported golf ball sized hail. Marysville, KS in Marshall county also reported quarter sized hail with last night storms.

