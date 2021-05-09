Happy Mother’s Day Forecast!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night’s storms brought heavy rain for many along I-70 and south towards I-35 with some folks reading 70 mph winds and slightly larger than quarter sized hail. This morning, that system has moved to our East and all that’s left for us to deal with are some sprinkles that will be ending by mid morning today.

Mother’s Day overall will be dry later today, but still cloudy with gusty North winds between 15-25 mph. Tonight we cool down to the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies still in place. We are still about 10-15 degrees cooler than normal for tomorrow with highs only expected to top off near 60 degrees. Winds will also be lighter tomorrow but the cloud cover will still be holding on. There is only a very slight chance for a scattered rain shower across Northeast Kansas tomorrow.

Sunday Afternoon Potential Wind Gusts (WIBW)

We see more scattered rain showers on Tuesday with high still stuck in the lower 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be light from the Northeast between 5-10 mph with cloudy sky conditions. Winds return from the South between 5-10 mph overnight Tuesday with lows in the middle 40s. During the day on Wednesday there is another very low chance for seeing some scattered rain showers with highs still in the lower 60s and mostly cloudy skies.

Things finally change on Thursday. We are looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions with highs in the upper 60s and southerly winds between 5-10 mph. We cool down to the lower 50s on Thursday night and get into the 70s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for some rain and possibly just a few thunderstorms Friday night. Right now we are not expecting anything strong or severe with this system.

The next few days will be a little dreary with clouds and scattered rain showers the next few days before we hit the 70s and even 80s by the end of the week into this coming weekend.

Mother's Day Morning 8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

