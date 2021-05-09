Advertisement

Gary Woodland finishes 5th at Wells Fargo Championship

Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells...
Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-native pro golfer Gary Woodland finished up the Wells Fargo Championship near the top of the leader boards.

Woodland ended the final round at fifth place after shooting 7-under throughout the event. Woodland briefly held the lead after back-to-back birdies, but bogeyed two holes to fall back to even par on the final round.

Rory McIlroy won the event with 10-under par.

