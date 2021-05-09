Gary Woodland finishes 5th at Wells Fargo Championship
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-native pro golfer Gary Woodland finished up the Wells Fargo Championship near the top of the leader boards.
Woodland ended the final round at fifth place after shooting 7-under throughout the event. Woodland briefly held the lead after back-to-back birdies, but bogeyed two holes to fall back to even par on the final round.
Rory McIlroy won the event with 10-under par.
