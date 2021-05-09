Flash Flooding risk until sunrise Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Use caution if you must be on the roads this morning. The threat of Flash Flooding continues in a few areas, but the risk of any “Severe Thunderstorms” is now gone.

The chance for lingering rain showers on Mother’s Day morning continues until 8AM. Any rain in the area will clear out early in the morning at the latest leaving behind mostly cloudy skies that will start slowly clearing a little bit by late Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will get down to near 43 degrees.

There is a chance for some light rain showers throughout the day on Monday with highs only reaching 60 degrees with northeast winds between 5-10 mph under mostly cloudy conditions. Monday night will be near 44 degrees with more scattered rain showers possible during the day on Tuesday. Tuesday will be nearly identical to Monday with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 61 degrees.

Our temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday with a very slight chance of seeing some scattered ran chances then. Otherwise, a high near 62 and mostly cloudy skies overhead. 69 for a high on Thursday with less cloud cover and light southerly winds. 70s on Friday and 80s Saturday and Sunday next weekend.

