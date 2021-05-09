Advertisement

Dive team called to Cottonwood River after vehicle crashes into water

Dive team called to 800 block of 150 Road in Lyon Co. after a vehicle crashes into the water.
Dive team called to 800 block of 150 Road in Lyon Co. after a vehicle crashes into the water.(Google Maps)
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KVOE Radio reports a dive team is being used after a vehicle crashed into the Cottonwood river in Lyon County Saturday evening.

It happened in the 800 block of 150 Road, which is about 5 miles southeast of Emporia.

150th Road is closed at J Road as of 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

One person has been injured and taken to the hospital.

No word of if the dive team is searching for other passengers.

Lyon Co. Sheriff, Emporia Police and Emporia Fire are on scene.

This is a developing story -- check back for updates.

