Cloudy Mother’s Day to Start a Dreary Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight we cool down to the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies still in place. There is a chance for patchy fog tomorrow morning depending on how much the clouds part overnight tonight. visibility should not be interrupted too much, but maybe allow extra time for your morning commute just in case. We are still about 10-15 degrees cooler than normal for tomorrow with highs only expected to top off near 60 degrees. Winds will also be lighter tomorrow but the cloud cover will still be holding on. There is only a very slight chance for a scattered rain shower across Northeast Kansas tomorrow.

Tomorrow Morning Fog (WIBW)

We see more scattered rain showers on Tuesday with highs still stuck near 60. Winds on Tuesday will be light from the Northeast between 5-10 mph with cloudy sky conditions. There is a decent chance for light rain showers and sprinkles throughout the day on Tuesday. Winds turn from the East between 5-10 mph overnight Tuesday with lows in the middle 40s. During the day on Wednesday there is another very low chance for seeing some scattered rain showers with highs still in the lower 60s and mostly cloudy skies.

Things finally change on Thursday. We might start seeing an even mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s and southerly winds between 5-10 mph. We cool down to the lower 50s on Thursday night and get into the 70s on Friday. Friday morning should be mostly clear but will be becoming Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain later Friday afternoon. The rain should taper off overnight on Friday.

We get into the upper 70s on Saturday with southerly winds between 10-15 mph under partly cloudy conditions. We hit 80 on Sunday with gusty south winds between 15-25 mph in the forecast. A cold front moves through on Monday morning bringing our temperatures down to the middle 70s. This front has a potential for producing rain, but right now confidence is low in rain developing with that front.

8-Day (WIBW)

