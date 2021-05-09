Advertisement

Chinese rocket segment re-enters atmosphere above the Maldives; most debris burned up

In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province.(Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - China’s space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.

The Maldives is a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean that spans across the equator. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India, about 700 kilometres from the Asian continent’s mainland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as storms move into the WIBW viewing area.
WATCH LIVE: Wall to wall severe weather coverage across Kansas
Lindsey Wabaunsee, 34, Topeka, was arrested Thursday and faces theft, drugs, and gun charges.
TPD finds stolen property, guns, drugs in Topeka home
3.1 earthquake hits Formoso, Kansas
Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City

Latest News

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as storms move into the WIBW viewing area.
WATCH LIVE: Wall to wall severe weather coverage across Kansas
An icon of Topeka history celebrates 100th birthday
Topeka icon celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by celebration
13 News at 10pm - clipped version