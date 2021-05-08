Zoo sells all native flowers for Mother’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 27 different varieties of plants with spring, summer and fall blooming flowers were set up outside of the Topeka Zoo in preparation for Mother’s Day Sunday.

Director of Conservation and Education Dennis Dinwiddie said the annual event always brings out a good crowd.

“They look great in your yard they feed pollinators there’s no downside to it at all very low maintenance wonderful way to plant your yard and garden.”

This year they sold more than 2,000 plants of 27 different varieties for $4 each online and in-person. They were down to one table of flowers by 11 a.m.

“Sold 60% of them online, kept about 40% of them for the sale right here at the zoo in the parking lot of the zoo and sold out on those also so it was a great sale this year because we sold out on all 2,00 native plants that we had available.”

Dinwiddie said native flowers provide for great colors for the yard, garden and all throughout the house and neighborhood -- while also providing essential food to pollinators.

“It also provides a great way for you to come get flowering plants for mom take them home. They’re all perennials so you plant them once, they keep coming back every year they keep feeding pollinators every year.”

It’s a win-win situation to get the flowers for your mom.

“There’s no downside to it at all very low maintenance wonderful way to plant your yard and garden.” “It is an annual event and if you ever forget the date it’s the day before Mother’s Day every year in the parking lot of the Topeka zoo and conservation Center so put us on your calendar for next year.”

Dinwiddie said they plan to boost up the numbers of plants available to 4,000 next year and increase the number of variety of plants to 35.

