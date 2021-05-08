Wichita store security guard dies, days after being shot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who worked security at a QuikTrip store in Wichita has died, two days after being shot.

Will Robinson was shot Wednesday night at the downtown store. Wichita Police say he died Friday. He was 39.

A suspect is in custody in the shooting. Police say he has a long criminal record.

Robinson had worked as a security guard at QuikTrip for about a year. Before that he was a Wichita police officer. He was a married father of two children.

QuikTrip, in a statement, said it is “absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Will.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.