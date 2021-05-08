Tornado watch issued for Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tornado watch has been issued for Shawnee County until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service out of Topeka has issued a tornado watch for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington counties until 1 a.m. Sunday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/dnJLrsd8lH — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 8, 2021

According to the NWS, there is a potential for tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

