Tornado watch issued for Shawnee Co.

A tornado watch has been issued until 1 a.m.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tornado watch has been issued for Shawnee County until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service out of Topeka has issued a tornado watch for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington counties until 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to the NWS, there is a potential for tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

