Topeka High’s Zoe Caryl signs with the University of Illinois

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior catcher Zoe Caryl has put in the hours on the diamond.

“I’ve been playing softball since I’ve been three years old.” Caryl said.

And it’s bringing her game to the next level.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go play college softball so it’s really exciting that I get to do it.” Caryl said.

Topeka High catcher Zoe Caryl sat surrounded by teammates, coaches, friends and family and she celebrated signing to play softball at the University of Illinois.

“It was so surreal and it was just like I’m actually going to go and do this,” Caryl said. “I’m going to college I’m going to play softball. I’m going go make a difference and do things.”

“She’s our heart and soul. Our leader,” Shane Miles, Topeka High softball head coach, said. “Having a player like Zoe committing to a Big Ten school, where she’s going to compete on a national level, when you might see her play on tv, on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, it’s big time for our program and big time for our school.”

For the star Trojan, joining the Illini was a perfect blend of academics and athletics.

“I want to go play for people that want me there that are going to support me and make me a better player and a better person for my future and that’s what encompasses Illinois.” Caryl said.

She’s carved out quite the legacy on the diamond in Northeast Kansas. Now, she’s onto the next challenge.

“Big Ten, go do big things you know,” Caryl said. “So that’s really my goal at Illinois is to go make it to the NCAA Tournament. Go get some titles. Win the Big Ten. Things like that. Big goals that we’re striving for that I think 100% could happen.”

