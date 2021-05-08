Advertisement

Topeka High’s Zoe Caryl signs with the University of Illinois

By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior catcher Zoe Caryl has put in the hours on the diamond.

“I’ve been playing softball since I’ve been three years old.” Caryl said.

And it’s bringing her game to the next level.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go play college softball so it’s really exciting that I get to do it.” Caryl said.

Topeka High catcher Zoe Caryl sat surrounded by teammates, coaches, friends and family and she celebrated signing to play softball at the University of Illinois.

“It was so surreal and it was just like I’m actually going to go and do this,” Caryl said. “I’m going to college I’m going to play softball. I’m going go make a difference and do things.”

“She’s our heart and soul. Our leader,” Shane Miles, Topeka High softball head coach, said. “Having a player like Zoe committing to a Big Ten school, where she’s going to compete on a national level, when you might see her play on tv, on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, it’s big time for our program and big time for our school.”

For the star Trojan, joining the Illini was a perfect blend of academics and athletics.

“I want to go play for people that want me there that are going to support me and make me a better player and a better person for my future and that’s what encompasses Illinois.” Caryl said.

She’s carved out quite the legacy on the diamond in Northeast Kansas. Now, she’s onto the next challenge.

“Big Ten, go do big things you know,” Caryl said. “So that’s really my goal at Illinois is to go make it to the NCAA Tournament. Go get some titles. Win the Big Ten. Things like that. Big goals that we’re striving for that I think 100% could happen.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
3.1 earthquake hits Formoso, Kansas
Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Zoe Caryl signs on the dotted line with Illinois
Gary Woodland exults over his three-stroke victory in the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach....
Topeka’s Gary Woodland tied for first at Wells Fargo Championship
FILE: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford,...
Topeka teacher to be honored on NASCAR racecar
K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts
K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts