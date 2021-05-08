TFFJC to host Juneteenth Parade to bring community together

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration is gearing up for its annual Juneteenth Parade, and it says you can be involved too.

In 2020, the organization held the Juneteenth Celebration in a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a caravan coming from the Brown vs. Board Historic Site to celebrate the holiday.

This year, the Juneteenth Parade will be held in person, and you can be involved by decorating a parade float. Any organization or group of people can register to be in the parade. There will be prizes for the best creative floats.

The Juneteenth parade will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m., starting on Kansas Ave. and ending at Evergy Plaza.

The president of Family and Friends Juneteenth, Norma Avery, said this celebration is to help bring the community together.

All entry forms must be submitted by May 29.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.