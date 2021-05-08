Advertisement

Tawny Kitaen, actress famous for ’80s music video cameos, dead at 59

Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday.
Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Digital Content Center
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday. She was 59.

Kitaen died at her home in Newport Beach, California, according to a report from Variety. The cause of death has not been reported.

Kitaen first appeared in the music world in 1983 when she was on the cover of heavy metal band RATT’s self-titled debut album. She also appeared on their second album “Out of the Cellar,” which debuted in 1984.

She became cemented in rock music history with her several cameos in rock band Whitesnake’s music videos. Most famous is her appearance in the 1987 video of the band’s smash hit, “Here I Go Again.”

Kitaen also starred in “Bachelor Party” alongside Tom Hanks and acted in several television shows, including an episode of “Seinfeld.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
3.1 earthquake hits Formoso, Kansas
Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City
Lindsey Wabaunsee, 34, Topeka, was arrested Thursday and faces theft, drugs, and gun charges.
TPD finds stolen property, guns, drugs in Topeka home
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka
Crews battle a blaze in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Ave. on Friday, May 7.
House fire that killed cat causes over $103,000 in damage

Latest News

Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland
(Source: Pixabay)
108 Golfers raise funds for JC Chamber Membership Division
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls’ school in Afghan capital