Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
3.1 earthquake hits Formoso, Kansas
Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City
Lindsey Wabaunsee, 34, Topeka, was arrested Thursday and faces theft, drugs, and gun charges.
TPD finds stolen property, guns, drugs in Topeka home
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka
Melissa Jackson (left) and Michael Smith (right) were arrested after an Osage Co. resident...
Osage Co. resident detains burglar until help arrives

Latest News

Two Men and a Truck have hosted the drives since 2002, now including Topeka.
Two Men And A Truck surprise mothers at the Hope Center in time for Mother’s Day
Tornado watch issued for parts of NE Kansas.
Tornado watch issued for Shawnee Co.
FILE - In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
New plan keeps Kansas governor in decisions on COVID funds
Kansas state Sens. Molly Baumgardner, left, R-Louisburg; Renee Erickson, center, R-Wichita, and...
Plan ties Kansas school tax to break for closed businesses
Man gets life for deaths of pair from Colorado, Kansas