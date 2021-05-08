Strong to Severe Thunderstorms This Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe storms will develop in central Kansas, near Russell. This line of storms will move east and affect most of the WIBW-TV viewing area. The key time for risk over northeast Kansas will begin around 7 p.m. and could last through 2 a.m. Any storms that can remain isolated would have the higher risk of producing tornadoes or very large hail. Hail will be the most common threat from this system. The potential of hailstones the size of baseballs exists this evening. After 11 p.m. the storms are projected to become a more organized cluster and move together east/southeast with the potential of widespread severe wind. If you must be out this evening, keep the WIBW Weather App handy and monitor the radar on our app for any approaching storms. We will be live on Channel 13 with updates for any dangerous storms and we will also live stream on our web channel and social media with frequent updates. Download the WIBW Weather App to get continued updates on the situation.

Severe Threats 7pm - 2AM Sunday (WIBW)

The chance for lingering rain showers on Mother’s Day morning has gone down some, but scattered light rain showers are still possible. Any rain in the area will clear out by mid morning at the latest leaving behind mostly cloudy skies that will start slowly clearing a little bit by late Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will get down to near 43 degrees.

There is a chance for some light rain showers throughout the day on Monday with highs only reaching 60 degrees with northeast winds between 5-10 mph under mostly cloudy conditions. Monday night will be near 44 degrees with more scattered rain showers possible during the day on Tuesday. Tuesday will be nearly identical to Monday with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 61 degrees.

Our temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday with a very slight chance of seeing some scattered ran chances then. Otherwise, a high near 62 and mostly cloudy skies overhead. 69 for a high on Thursday with less cloud cover and light southerly winds. 70s on Friday and 80s Saturday and Sunday next weekend.

May 8th 8-Day (WIBW)

