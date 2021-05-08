Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Still Expected this Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some folks woke up in the night to thunder and lightning, heavy rain, and small hail at times. Areas caught in these storms experienced between 1-2 inches of rainfall and got up to see a soggy morning outside. Today will be partly cloudy for most of the day with highs reaching the lower 80s especially farther south with southerly winds between 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 at times.

Around 5-6pm this afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to develop in central and southwest Kansas. These storms will quickly intensify along a dry line and move north east to bump up against a warm front. The threat for tornadoes is highest at this point with these storms likely be separated and possibly rotating. As they track east, the tornado threat will still exist, but it will come down some and the threat turns into large isolated hail and thunderstorm strength winds. Hail stones the size of golf balls and wind gusts between 60-70 will be possible. Download the WIBW Weather App to get continued updates on the situation.

There is a chance for some lingering rain showers on Mother’s Day morning with no severe threats. The rain will clear out by mid morning at the latest leaving behind mostly cloudy skies that will start slowly clearing a little bit by late Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will get down to near 42 degrees.

For Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday there is a moderate chance of seeing light rain showers throughout the day. No thunderstorms are expected to start the week and rain amounts will not be very high. Highs will continue to be about 10-15 degrees below normal in the 60s and lows in the 40s with cloudy sky conditions through Wednesday. We start to see potentially more sun than clouds on Thursday with highs near 70 once again. We’ll likely be close to 80 on Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny conditions.

