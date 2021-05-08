‘Stand To!’ Golf Classic benefits local military families

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 75 golfers made their way out to support the Armed Forces Community Foundation at Stagg Hill Golf Course.

The ‘Stand To’ Golf Classic, benefiting the Armed Forces Community Foundation, teed off Saturday morning in Manhattan.

The Armed Forces Community Foundation supports charitable causes benefitting military families and programs throughout the year.

Participants in teams of four worked their way around the course, with the opportunity to win prizes throughout the course.

“It was great, we have 21 teams and we couldn’t be happier about it. The weather, with the storm last night, Jeremy [Goodwin] said that he was going to hold it off until five o’clock tonight. We’re good to go.” Armed Forces Community Foundation Board Member Phil Mattox says.

Armed Forces Community Foundation

