‘Sobriety Floats Your Boat’ highlights soldiers who make good choices.

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Recognizing soldiers who make good choices when it comes to drug and alcohol use, brought more than one hundred of soldiers to Moon Lake on Friday.

Twenty-seven teams spent Friday morning constructing boats with just 5 sheets of cardboard and 4 rolls of duct tape to compete in the ‘Sobriety Floats Your Boat’ cardboard boat race.

Boats could be any dimension or shape but were required to be powered by a human with oars.

There were many creative boats, and teams cheered on their boats, throughout the competition, hoping to make it to the final race.

“The fact that it’s all 100% volunteer, so the spectators on the hill, the units in the boats, it’s all volunteer, nobody told them they had to do it, they wanted to.” Fort Riley Army Substance Abuse Program Prevention Coordinator Eric Fleuter says.

“We can have fun without drinking, we can go out and just have a good time with everyone and not have to, like, get drunk and drive and do stupid things, it just a good way to have fun safely.” US Army at Fort Riley, Sgt. Wyatt Stark says.

Some of the boats did sink, and some of the teams reconstructed their boats with leftover supplies from building their original boats.

