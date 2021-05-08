Advertisement

Shawnee Co. cut ribbon for Great Overland Station

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. celebrated the Great Overland Station’s ribbon-cutting Friday night.

Now operated by Shawnee County Parks and Rec., the station serves as a Topeka museum and an event and meeting venue.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent called the station a Topeka landmark, and says this is just the beginning.

“I hope what this facility ends up being is sort of an anchor here to future riverfront development, and also to NOTO. We want to be good partners, good neighbors,” Laurent said.

Shawnee County Commissioners voted to accept ownership of the Great Overland Station in July.

