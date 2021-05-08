Osage Co. resident detains burglar until help arrives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two are in custody after an Osage Co. resident detained burglars in his home until deputies arrived.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:30 on Friday morning, deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 7000 block of E 197th St. It said the property owner found and detained the suspects until officers arrived. Upon arrival, deputies took the suspects into custody and took them to the Osage Co. Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Michael W. Smith III, 22, of Williamsburg, was arrested for burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and possession of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said Melissa A. Jackson, 40, of Quenemo, was arrested for burglary, criminal trespassing and theft.

