Advertisement

Man gets life for deaths of pair from Colorado, Kansas

By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Colorado Springs man in a 2018 double-slaying in which a woman and man were shot and left in a burning car in a scheme to steal marijuana.

The panel on Friday found Nashid Rayon Rivers guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of Serena Garcia and Marcus Denton on the city’s southwest side, The Gazette reported.

Garcia was 21 and lived in Parker. Denton was 20 and was from Atchison, Kansas.

Rivers also was convicted of aggravated robbery, tampering with human bodies and other counts. Fourth Judicial District Judge Frances Johnson imposed an automatic penalty of life in prison without parole.

“I’m innocent,” Rivers told the judge in a profanity-laced tirade after the verdict.

Jurors returned their verdict after more than two days of deliberation, after a trial that lasted about two weeks.

According to prosecutors, Rivers and Marquis Hazard conspired to lure Denton to a drug deal at which Rivers would kill him and take his marijuana, and Hazard would be the getaway driver.

Garcia was essentially a bystander who had driven to pick up Denton after he crashed his vehicle on a snowy road, prosecutors said. At the meet-up Rivers ambushed Denton and Garcia from inside their car, shooting them in the head, testimony showed.

Rivers then used gasoline to set fire to the car but accidentally burned himself, causing him to flee without the marijuana. Hazard, 22, and his girlfriend, Shailynn Ryles, 21, returned to the scene to collect the pot, authorities said.

Hazard is also charged with first-degree murder under the complicity theory, accused of helping to plot and cover up the robbery. His trial is scheduled for September. Ryles, a key witness against Rivers, has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder under a deal that will result in probation.

Attorneys for Rivers tried to convince the panel that Hazard was the mastermind and shooter, but prosecutors cited evidence that the defendant wielded the gun, including that the murder weapon was found in Rivers’ home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
3.1 earthquake hits Formoso, Kansas
Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City
Lindsey Wabaunsee, 34, Topeka, was arrested Thursday and faces theft, drugs, and gun charges.
TPD finds stolen property, guns, drugs in Topeka home
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka
Melissa Jackson (left) and Michael Smith (right) were arrested after an Osage Co. resident...
Osage Co. resident detains burglar until help arrives

Latest News

Two Men and a Truck have hosted the drives since 2002, now including Topeka.
Two Men And A Truck surprise mothers at the Hope Center in time for Mother’s Day
Tornado watch issued for parts of NE Kansas.
Tornado watch issued for Shawnee Co.
FILE - In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
New plan keeps Kansas governor in decisions on COVID funds
Kansas state Sens. Molly Baumgardner, left, R-Louisburg; Renee Erickson, center, R-Wichita, and...
Plan ties Kansas school tax to break for closed businesses