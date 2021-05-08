Advertisement

Man found shot to death outside Kansas City apartment

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside an apartment.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday near 88th and Crystal Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

