Local businesses compete in Pinewood Derby, raise money for area Boy Scouts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Representatives of Manhattan area businesses tried their hand at building the fasted pinewood derby cars, racing them at tonight’s 4th annual Corporate Pinewood Derby.

Supplies to build the pinewood derby cars were provided, and parameters such as length, wheel size and weight were set prior to participants building their cars.

The evening started with the classic pinewood derby style cars, with each car racing four times…once in each lane…

After all the classic pinewood derby cars raced down the track it was time to race the outlaw division cars, which allowed for the cars to be heavier, and even change dimensions of the cars.

“It’s a great way for businesses to kind of reminisce of when they were younger, hopefully they were cub scouts but certainly we get a lot of adults that remember cub…pinewood derbies and cub scouts and want to do it again.” Boy Scouts of America, Coronado Area Council, CEO Kyle Smith says.

The Corporate Pinewood Derby is a fundraiser for the Coronado Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and helps support local boy scouts with money for fees, and other financial sponsorships.

