Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was rattled by two more earthquakes on Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake shook the town of Hope early Saturday morning. The quake was recorded at a 3.2 magnitude and the epicenter was marked just over a mile west of Hope.

The USGS said another earthquake shook the town of Esbon around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. It said this quake had a magnitude of 2.7 and the epicenter was marked a few miles south of Esbon between it and the town of Ionia.

These are the fourth and fifth earthquakes to shake the state this week.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.