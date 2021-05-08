Advertisement

Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was rattled by two more earthquakes on Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake shook the town of Hope early Saturday morning. The quake was recorded at a 3.2 magnitude and the epicenter was marked just over a mile west of Hope.

The USGS said another earthquake shook the town of Esbon around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. It said this quake had a magnitude of 2.7 and the epicenter was marked a few miles south of Esbon between it and the town of Ionia.

These are the fourth and fifth earthquakes to shake the state this week.

For more information, click HERE.

Kansas Earthquakes
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a natural occurrence

Another earthquake shook the Wichita-area while many were sleeping Monday morning.

Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes

Three earthquakes were felt in Wichita Monday morning.

Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas

A pair of earthquakes shook north-central Kansas on Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning.

Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas

Residents in north-central Kansas may have been shaken awake before they were ready to get out of bed Thursday morning.

Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City

An earthquake early Friday morning rocked a rural area outside of Abilene in Dickinson County.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
3.1 earthquake hits Formoso, Kansas
Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City
Lindsey Wabaunsee, 34, Topeka, was arrested Thursday and faces theft, drugs, and gun charges.
TPD finds stolen property, guns, drugs in Topeka home
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka
Crews battle a blaze in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Ave. on Friday, May 7.
House fire that killed cat causes over $103,000 in damage

Latest News

Kansas courts took hit during pandemic, legislation approves new funding
(Source: Pixabay)
108 Golfers raise funds for JC Chamber Membership Division
Family members have identified the victim in Wednesday’s shooting at a downtown QuikTrip as...
Wichita store security guard dies, days after being shot
2021 MHK Corporate PInewood Derby fundraiser
Local businesses compete in Pinewood Derby, raise money for area Boy Scouts