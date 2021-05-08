Kansas Legislature passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill making “Cocktails To-Go” permanent has passed through both chambers of the Kansas Legislature.

An temporary order allowing the practice had been extended. This bill essentially removes the expiration date from that order.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the US released a statement saying the move would be beneficial for bars and restaurants heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“Cocktails to-go has proved to be a vital economic lifeline for hospitality businesses across the state, and now, Kansans are one step closer to enjoying cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” said Kristi Brown, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Director of State Government Relations. “Kansas businesses have been hit particularly hard and making cocktails to-go permanent will provide certainty and stability for the state’s restaurants and bars while increasing convenience for consumers. We thank the Kansas Legislature for passing this bill and urge Governor Laura Kelly to sign this bill and make cocktails to-go permanent.”

The bill now needs the governor’s signature to become law.

