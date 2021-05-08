Kansas High Court affirms murder, kidnapping convictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a murder and kidnapping conviction in a case out of Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal Nos. 120,620 and 120,622: State of Kansas v. Stephen M. Bodine, on direct appeal, it affirmed Bodine’s convictions for first-degree felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a child, aggravated endangering a child, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, it said it held Bodine did not have the standing to challenge the constitutionality of the kidnapping statute. The Court also said it approved the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s jury instructions on aggravated kidnapping and aiding and abetting and found the aiding and abetting statute is not unconstitutional. Further, it said it found Bodine’s convictions for felony murder and aggravated child endangerment are not impossible and a single instance of prosecutorial error during the State’s closing argument was harmless. Finally, it said the statute allowing public access to affidavits or sworn testimony filed in support of a warrant or summons does not violate a defendant’s right to an impartial jury.

In the case of Appeal No. 121,516: State of Kansas v. Jonathan D. Blevins, the Supreme Court said it affirmed the decision of Jefferson Co. District Cort after Blevins appealed his conviction for first-degree premeditated murder. IT said it found while the prosecutor made several errors during the closing arguments, those errors were both individually and cumulatively harmless. It said it also concluded that the district court did not make a mistake by telling the venire, in response to a question by a prospective juror, the case did not involve capital punishment, the district court did not make a mistake in issuing a jury instruction on aiding and abetting, the prosecutor did not make a mistake at Blevins’ sentencing hearing, and the district court did not make a mistake by refusing to depart from the presumptive hard-50 sentence.

Lastly, the Supreme Court said in the case of Case No. 123,203: In the Matter of Mark G. Ayesh, Respondent, it suspended Ayesh, a lawyer from Wichita, for three years with the possibility of probation after six months. It said Ayesh admitted to multiple violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct while he represented clients in a long dispute surrounding a Wichita condominium development and while he represented clients in a tax matter that involved the transfer of real estate. Ayesh was admitted to practice law in Kansas in 1979.

