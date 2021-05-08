‘Jenny’s Pop-up On The Block’ brings pop-up restaurant experience to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant called Jenny’s Pop-up On The Block puts a new restaurant and chefs in the spotlight each week by handing over their kitchen.

For years, Francisca Oketa and her husband have dreamed of opening a restaurant.

“For a long time we have really been wanting a restaurant but with all the bureaucracy and the money we couldn’t start one,” said Francisca Oketa.

Their dream became a reality, at least for a couple days, when they met Jenny Torrence.

Torrence launched Jenny’s Pop-up on the Block .

“Not only are we celebrating the first Friday art walk we have the grand opening of the pop-up,”said Torrence

Jenny’s Pop -Up on the Block introduces a new concept of dining, bringing a revolving door of pop-up restaurants to NOTO.

“If you come down and eat you’re really supporting two mom and pops, you’re supporting me and whatever the local restaurant is that is throwing their hat in the ring for the weekend which is fun because a lot of these restaurant tours are wanting to try this out and give it a chance and see,” said Torrence

Pearl’s African Cuisine is the first of many restaurants planned to pop up at Jenny’s. “If there is one thing that brings us together it is food and traditionally in our culture we love food, food is what unites us so we for a long time have been wanting to share our recipes with our community here in Topeka,” said Oketa

“I think there are a lot of things people in Topeka aren’t used to and have never been able to experience but I think with bringing theses different cultures here, we are getting experience and its really neat we get to try all this home good cooking,” said Torrence

Jenny’s Pop Up on the Block is located in the NOTO Arts district on North Kansas Avenue. Pearl’s African Cuisine’s last day at Jenny’s will be Saturday from noon to eight.

