Gov. Kelly named Honorary Marshal at Boot Hill Museum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly attended the ribbon-cutting for the Boot Hill Museum in Dodge City on Thursday and was made an Honorary Marshal.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited the Boot Hill Museum on Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the museum’s new expansion. She said it received a STAR Bond to fund the project, which is expected to double museum attendance.

Gov. Kelly said while she was at the museum, she was also sworn in as an Honorary Marshal of the museum. She said she joins Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, Sen. Bob Dole and Presidents John F. Kennedy and Gerald Ford as an Honorary Marshal.

