TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the third day of the Wells Fargo Championship, Gary Woodland finished tied for second place.

With one more round of golf, the Topeka-native pro golfer shot 1-under par in Round Three. He’s tied with Rory McIlroy at 7-under.

Woodland tees off in the final round at 12:30 p.m.

Gary Woodland nails a near perfect putt from miles away and celebrates with a little putter twirl.



📺 | CBS pic.twitter.com/zUQ5PLaEYJ — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.