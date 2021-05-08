Envista hosts Shred Day event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People made sure their identity wasn’t stolen today at the Prince of Peace church parking lot by Envista on Wanamaker.

Envista Investment Advisors held a free spring shred day. From 9-11 a.m. people could bring old paperwork with their personal information and give it to the vendors that will go shred it all.

Financial Advisor Blake Sutton said it’s necessary to do your spring clean shredding to make sure you don’t get your identity stolen.

“People are very thankful that we’re providing this service. It’s a beautiful day so everybody’s in a great mood but this is just a service that we provide for our members.”

No more than 5 boxes or bags per person were allowed.

Sutton said they had cars lined up to the road early on and the flow stayed.

“I’d say 100-200 people, like I said it’s wrapped all along the parking lot and out on Wanamaker. We’ve got a pretty good system going right now. We’ve got a lot of staff out so it’s gone pretty smoothly.”

People were asked to give their name and phone number to consent to shredding.

Sutton says they are appreciative of prince of peace church at 3625 SW Wanamaker for letting them use their parking lot. They will have another shred day in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.