An icon of Topeka history celebrates 100th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An icon of Topeka history is celebrating a special milestone.

Leola Brown Montgomery turned 100 years old on Friday.

“Well, I’m happy that we were able to do what we did and the outcome was beautiful so I’m glad to be a part of that,” Mrs. Brown Montgomery said.

Leola Brown Montgomery is the widow of Rev. Oliver Brown - who was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case.

The US Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in the case desegregated the nation’s schools.

“My husband was the main force within the case. He was a man and he was the only man out of 12 women, he didn’t want to be in there with all those women,” Mrs. Brown Montgomery explained.

“So, his friend, Charles Scott who was one of the lawyers in the case. He prevailed upon him and asked him to be in it. So, he needed to get in there for his family and for his daughter, and I talked to him too and he finally decided he would do it,” she continued.

“So he did, he would go to the meetings and come home and tell me what they discussed and what was said and everything and then we would discuss how we felt about it and what we thought we should do,” she added.

Mrs. Brown says she appreciates her family for carrying out their legacy.

“I would do it all over again if need be if we had the same outcome. I think it benefited everyone when they handed down the decision as they did, and that we were part of the decision, for the benefit of the people so I’m very glad of that,” Mrs. Brown Montgomery emphasized.

Mrs. brown’s place in history led her to meet numerous presidents including Barack Obama.

“To meet President Obama, we were at the white house, we were invited there all of the people involved in the case and it was a wonderful time,” she said. “He came out, he was so gracious and kind and speaking to everybody and carrying on and it was a wonderful time.”

She’s lived in Topeka for 98 years and says she plans to live out her life here.

As she marks the milestone of being 100 years young, she says there are three things to longevity.

“I like to be busy, I don’t like to be just sitting around,” she emphasized. “I really don’t have a secret, just live my life eat the best I can and do the best I can, be kind to everybody.”

Mrs. Brown Montgomery celebrated today with family and friends.

A drive-by birthday celebration will be held on Saturday for her from 1 PM to 3 PM at St. John’s AME church located at 701 SW Topeka Blvd.

