108 Golfers raise funds for JC Chamber Membership Division

(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By JC Post
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Rain stopped and the sun came out just in time Friday for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble at Rolling Meadows Golf Course. There were 108 players in the event designed to help raise funds to support the Chamber’s Membership Division.

Dawn Stephens, Member Relations Director, said that division of the Chamber does not receive any public funding. These funds come from dues and non-dues revenue.”

The team of Miles Christenson, Luke Henry, Jacob Vandervoort and Mitch Savage finished first with a 13-under par total. Key points on the course were touched on by Christensen. “I think making birdies on the par 5′s, we had a couple birdies on the par 3′s, but overall Rolling Meadows is looking great. The golf course is beautiful, the greens are rolling really true and that makes it really easy to make a bunch of putts when the greens rolling so good.”

