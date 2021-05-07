Wilt Chamberlain 100-point game ticket stub up for auction

(WIBW) - A ticket stub from Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game is up for auction.

Heritage Auctions lists the current bid as of Friday afternoon at $27,000. The auction closes 10:00 p.m. Friday.

The 7-foot-one Kansas legend became the first and only NBA player in history to score triple digits on March 2, 1962 in the Philadelphia Warriors’ win over the visiting New York Knicks.

Roughly 4,000 people were in attendance for the game.

