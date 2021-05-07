Advertisement

Wilt Chamberlain 100-point game ticket stub up for auction

Wilt Chamberlain headshot, as Philadelphia Warriors center, B&W graphic element on black
Wilt Chamberlain headshot, as Philadelphia Warriors center, B&W graphic element on black(Associated Press)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - A ticket stub from Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game is up for auction.

Heritage Auctions lists the current bid as of Friday afternoon at $27,000. The auction closes 10:00 p.m. Friday.

The 7-foot-one Kansas legend became the first and only NBA player in history to score triple digits on March 2, 1962 in the Philadelphia Warriors’ win over the visiting New York Knicks.

Roughly 4,000 people were in attendance for the game.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

FILE: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford,...
Topeka teacher to be honored on NASCAR racecar
K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts
K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts
Silver Lake retires legendary baseball coach’s jersey
Silver Lake retires legendary baseball coach’s jersey
Silver Lake freshman leading 3A pitchers in wins
Silver Lake freshman leading 3A pitchers in wins