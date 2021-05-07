Washburn University to host 2021 commencement ceremony Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will hold a commencement ceremony for its 2021 graduates on Saturday, May 8.

Washburn University says it will host a commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. in Yager Stadium at 1925 SW College Ave. for its 2021 graduates, except those from the Law School. It said the Law School ceremony will be held on May 15 in Lee Arena at 1901 SW Mulvane St.

According to WU, the ceremony will include associates, bachelors, masters and doctoral graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Applied Studies, the School of Business and the School of Nursing. It said the ceremony will also feature a presentation of three honorary doctorates and a fourth will be presented at the School of Law graduation.

The University said each candidate for graduation is able to invite a limited number of guests to make sure social distancing is possible. Both guests and graduates will be required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. It said the graduates will be allowed to remove their masks while they walk across the stage for pictures.

According to WU, a decision will be made Saturday morning if the ceremony needs to be postponed due to the weather.

Pictures will be posted on social media using #WASHBURNGRAD.

To watch the ceremony live, click HERE.

