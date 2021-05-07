Washburn Tech holds annual car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech held its 21st annual car show fundraiser on Friday.

The event, which was scaled down this year due to COVID-19, featured local vendors, live music and a silent auction with items donated by the community and made by students. All proceeds from the auction go toward Washburn Tech’s Care Closet, which provides short-term emergency assistance to students and staff in need.

The event was free and open to the public.

