Washburn Tech holds annual car show
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech held its 21st annual car show fundraiser on Friday.
The event, which was scaled down this year due to COVID-19, featured local vendors, live music and a silent auction with items donated by the community and made by students. All proceeds from the auction go toward Washburn Tech’s Care Closet, which provides short-term emergency assistance to students and staff in need.
The event was free and open to the public.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.