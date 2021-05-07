Advertisement

Washburn Tech celebrates 10 years of repairing vehicles for “Recycled Rides” program

Two lucky drivers will be receiving cars repaired by students in Washburn Tech’s collision...
Two lucky drivers will be receiving cars repaired by students in Washburn Tech’s collision repair class.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two lucky drivers will be receiving cars repaired by students in Washburn Tech’s collision repair class.

The cars are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, which provides used cars to people in need.

This is Washburn Tech’s 10th year participating in Recycled Rides, and the cars repaired during the spring 2021 semester are the 29th and 30th cars students have worked on for the program since joining.

Collision repair instructor Eric Showalter admitted this year’s class faced some challenges because of COVID-19, but students were able to get the job done and earn some real-world experience along the way. “It’s been a great learning experience,” Showalter said.

For more information about Recycled Rides, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Students from Shawnee Heights High School helped Milk & Honey Coffee Co. with the project.
Student paint mural on coffee house
It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
The Warm Paws, Warm Hearts Art Auction opens Saturday, May 8, benefiting Helping Hands Humane...
Artists rally for special auction to benefit Helping Hands Humane Society
Nolan Anderson participates in a speech therapy session at Capper Foundation in Topeka.
From the 4: How Capper Foundation changed Nolan’s life
Nolan Anderson
How Capper Foundation changed Nolan's life