Washburn Tech celebrates 10 years of repairing vehicles for “Recycled Rides” program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two lucky drivers will be receiving cars repaired by students in Washburn Tech’s collision repair class.

The cars are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, which provides used cars to people in need.

This is Washburn Tech’s 10th year participating in Recycled Rides, and the cars repaired during the spring 2021 semester are the 29th and 30th cars students have worked on for the program since joining.

Collision repair instructor Eric Showalter admitted this year’s class faced some challenges because of COVID-19, but students were able to get the job done and earn some real-world experience along the way. “It’s been a great learning experience,” Showalter said.

